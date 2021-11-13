Neblio 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $898,643.00 (NEBL)

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00002284 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neblio has a market capitalization of $26.85 million and approximately $898,643.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neblio alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00037007 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00025885 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00005676 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Neblio

Neblio (NEBL) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,629,397 coins and its circulating supply is 18,293,077 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neblio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neblio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neblio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.