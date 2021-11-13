Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $49.61 on Exchanges

Neo (CURRENCY:NEO) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last week, Neo has traded 13% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Neo coin can currently be bought for $49.61 or 0.00076801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neo has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion and approximately $275.83 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.39 or 0.00073354 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000386 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001548 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00052897 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

Neo Coin Profile

Neo is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2016. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. The Reddit community for Neo is /r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neo’s official Twitter account is @NEO_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neo is neo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEO is an open source project driven by community. It utilizes blockchain technology and digital identities to digitize assets and automate the management of digital assets using smart contracts. Using a distributed network, it aims to create a “Smart Economy”.NEO was founded in 2014 and open sourced on GitHub in June 2015. Its MainNet was released in October 2016. Its vision of a “smart economy” was set up along with the project rebranding in 2017. NEO represents ownership of the NEO platform and allows users to buy NEO (ANC) and to vote on protocol changes on the NEO blockchain. ANS are 100% premined and issued on the NEO's genesis block. “

Neo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

