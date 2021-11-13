Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $5,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NLTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 2.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman bought 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,348,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NLTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $6.34 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $17.95. The stock has a market cap of $268.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.49.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). On average, analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.