NEST Protocol Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $28.32 million and $2.42 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.27 or 0.00052977 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000649 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $147.06 or 0.00227355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00011223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.95 or 0.00088048 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004140 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. The official message board for NEST Protocol is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

