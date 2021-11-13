NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 304,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 140,152 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.00% of NETGEAR worth $11,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in NETGEAR by 202.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR during the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NETGEAR by 523.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NETGEAR by 29.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $865.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.51. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $46.38.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase 3,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,710 shares of company stock worth $1,683,336 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTGR shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BWS Financial lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

