Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Position Lowered by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,510 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 256,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,429,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 202,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,732,000 after acquiring an additional 125,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NBIX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.71.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total value of $100,407.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,615 shares of company stock valued at $1,968,569. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $88.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

