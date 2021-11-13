Neutrino Dollar (USDN) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Neutrino Dollar has a total market cap of $26.57 million and $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000280 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00062209 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000065 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its launch date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino Dollar is medium.com/@neutrinoteam . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutrino Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neutrino Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

