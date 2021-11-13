New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Announces Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 15,694,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of New Gold worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Gold Company Profile
New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
