New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Announces Earnings Results

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) issued its earnings results on Friday. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 0.82%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NGD traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.78. 15,694,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,421,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00. New Gold has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in New Gold stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,559,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 729,153 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.96% of New Gold worth $11,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Cormark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Friday, September 17th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.13.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

