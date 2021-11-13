Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.