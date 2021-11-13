Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.
Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.
Shares of NWL opened at $24.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.
Newell Brands Company Profile
Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.
