Newton (NEW) One Day Volume Hits $762,473.00

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. One Newton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $9.13 million and $762,473.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Newton has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Newton

Newton launched on October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Newton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

