NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NEXI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,152. NexImmune has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $28.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexImmune stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 266.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,339 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in NexImmune were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

