NEXT 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $474.00 (NEXT)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. One NEXT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. NEXT has a total market capitalization of $871,317.41 and approximately $474.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $246.12 or 0.00387562 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000404 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. NEXT’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Netcoin (NET) is a proposed Scrypt type cryptocurrency with a hybrid proof-of-work and proof-of-stake system that affords eventual control of the monetary supply to users. Mining features a Super block every hour equal to 8 times the regular blocks. Netcoin v1.2.0 features the Kimoto Gravity Well difficulty adjustment algorithm. “

NEXT Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

