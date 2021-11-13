Nexters (GDEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.
Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter.
GDEV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 60,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37. Nexters has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.25.
About Nexters
Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.
Featured Article: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for Nexters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.