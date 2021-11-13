Nexters (GDEV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th.

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1,000.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.64 million during the quarter.

GDEV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. 60,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,986. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.37. Nexters has a one year low of $6.40 and a one year high of $13.25.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nexters stock. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nexters

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

