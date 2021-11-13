NFT Alley (ALLEY) Hits Market Cap of $165,798.16

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 13th. During the last week, NFT Alley has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One NFT Alley coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000494 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $165,798.16 and $34,435.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00072289 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00074251 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00097225 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65,204.06 or 1.00547638 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,631.97 or 0.07142715 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

NFT Alley Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

