NFT Index Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.58 Million (NFTI)

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar. One NFT Index coin can currently be purchased for about $2,949.78 or 0.04598638 BTC on major exchanges. NFT Index has a market cap of $6.58 million and approximately $15,363.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NFT Index alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00052458 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.93 or 0.00225947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.11 or 0.00087470 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.