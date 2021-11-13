NFT Index (NFTI) Price Reaches $2,974.49 on Major Exchanges

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One NFT Index coin can currently be bought for $2,974.49 or 0.04594150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Index has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. NFT Index has a total market capitalization of $6.63 million and $12,543.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00052144 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00221172 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010916 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00086389 BTC.

NFT Index Profile

NFT Index is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

