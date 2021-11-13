NFT Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $79,016.00 (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market cap of $6.17 million and approximately $79,016.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.09 or 0.00052853 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00222083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011141 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.84 or 0.00086563 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. The official website for NFT is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol . The official message board for NFT is medium.com/@goblockparty

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

