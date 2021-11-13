Niftyx Protocol (SHROOM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $322,572.00

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00000852 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Niftyx Protocol has a market cap of $28.46 million and approximately $322,572.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00052475 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.46 or 0.00223692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011096 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00086172 BTC.

About Niftyx Protocol

SHROOM is a coin. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niftyx Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niftyx Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Niftyx Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

