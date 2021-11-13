Nimiq Hits Market Cap of $75.59 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Nimiq has a total market cap of $75.59 million and $1.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,761.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,623.47 or 0.07251197 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $249.21 or 0.00390840 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01037136 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00086954 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.34 or 0.00413005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.15 or 0.00269983 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.84 or 0.00255389 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,182,273,410 coins and its circulating supply is 8,568,023,410 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

