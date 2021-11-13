Nimiq Price Tops $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 13th. Over the last week, Nimiq has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0089 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nimiq has a market capitalization of $75.87 million and $1.30 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,684.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,641.58 or 0.07175777 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $256.88 or 0.00397136 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $668.69 or 0.01033773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.01 or 0.00086586 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $275.56 or 0.00426017 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $175.33 or 0.00271057 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00239736 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.43 or 0.00308319 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,184,929,362 coins and its circulating supply is 8,570,679,362 coins. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

