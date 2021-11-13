Node Runners (NDR) Price Hits $82.45

Node Runners (CURRENCY:NDR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Node Runners has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $16,928.00 worth of Node Runners was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Node Runners has traded 6% higher against the dollar. One Node Runners coin can currently be bought for approximately $82.45 or 0.00128163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00052912 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $144.19 or 0.00224141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00011174 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004156 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Node Runners Profile

Node Runners is a coin. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Node Runners’ total supply is 28,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,077 coins. The official website for Node Runners is noderunners.io . Node Runners’ official message board is noderunners.medium.com . Node Runners’ official Twitter account is @Node_Runners

According to CryptoCompare, “Node Runners is an underground movement formed to fight corporate autocracy. Farm and stake crypto Heroes NFTs to fight Villains and bring justice to the world. “

Buying and Selling Node Runners

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Node Runners directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Node Runners should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Node Runners using one of the exchanges listed above.

