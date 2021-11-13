Noir (NOR) Market Cap Hits $132,712.29

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Noir has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a market capitalization of $132,712.29 and $235.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00143432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $328.30 or 0.00507122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00017292 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.71 or 0.00078331 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00008779 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000497 BTC.

About Noir

Noir (NOR) uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,494,432 coins. The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official message board is noirofficial.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noir should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noir using one of the exchanges listed above.

