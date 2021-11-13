Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2,622.00

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can currently be purchased for about $24.34 or 0.00037723 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded down 17.4% against the dollar. Non-Fungible Yearn has a total market capitalization of $2.05 million and approximately $2,622.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Non-Fungible Yearn alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00052808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.58 or 0.00227150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011193 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004168 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Non-Fungible Yearn

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. Its launch date was October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,336 coins. The official website for Non-Fungible Yearn is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

Buying and Selling Non-Fungible Yearn

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Fungible Yearn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Fungible Yearn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Non-Fungible Yearn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Non-Fungible Yearn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Non-Fungible Yearn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.