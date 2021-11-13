Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.93

Non-Standard Finance plc (LON:NSF)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.93 ($0.05) and traded as high as GBX 4.15 ($0.05). Non-Standard Finance shares last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05), with a volume of 1,076,309 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Non-Standard Finance in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.43. The company has a quick ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,592.72. The company has a market cap of £12.19 million and a PE ratio of -0.30.

In related news, insider Charles Henry Gregson bought 191,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of £7,658.24 ($10,005.54).

About Non-Standard Finance (LON:NSF)

Non-Standard Finance plc engages in the unsecured credit business in the United Kingdom. The company provides home credit loans; branch-based unsecured consumer loans; and guarantor loans. It operated 73 branches. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Morley, the United Kingdom.

