Nord Finance Market Capitalization Tops $14.92 Million (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Over the last seven days, Nord Finance has traded 25.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Nord Finance has a market cap of $14.92 million and $1.25 million worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nord Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.37 or 0.00008350 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00072974 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.62 or 0.00074070 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.82 or 0.00097708 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,613.21 or 0.07175616 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,462.94 or 1.00268819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 9,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,778,652 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Nord Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

