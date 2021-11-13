Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Holdings Boosted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Nordson worth $38,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Nordson by 317.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,507,000 after acquiring an additional 32,936 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 285.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $382,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,100,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,274,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $267.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.48 and a 200-day moving average of $229.84. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Nordson Co. has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $269.87.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current year.

NDSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nordson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.25.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

