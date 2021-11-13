Northern Trust Corp Acquires 16,365 Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 622,170 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,365 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of QuinStreet worth $11,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 473,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after purchasing an additional 90,697 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 330,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 78,912 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $403,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth $354,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 224,496 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,663,749.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 30,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $531,053.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,574 in the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $17.06 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.23 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The firm has a market cap of $925.37 million, a PE ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.98.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on QNST. TheStreet lowered QuinStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

