Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 383,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.65% of SP Plus worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SP. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter worth $64,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SP Plus by 38.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on SP shares. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of SP Plus in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 30th.

Shares of SP opened at $33.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.82. The stock has a market cap of $767.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.34 and a beta of 1.65. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. SP Plus had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SP Plus Co. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Aviation, and Other.

