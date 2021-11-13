Northern Trust Corp Buys 184,303 Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 303,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,303 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.70% of C4 Therapeutics worth $11,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 29.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,373,000. 70.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCCC shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C4 Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $41.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.42 and a one year high of $51.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elena Prokupets sold 19,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total value of $966,863.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Crystal sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.43, for a total value of $681,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 122,104 shares of company stock valued at $5,972,274. Company insiders own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

