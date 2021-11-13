Northern Trust Corp Buys 5,073,195 Shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) by 329.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,610,919 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,073,195 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.37% of Globalstar worth $11,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSAT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 2,588.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,921,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775,660 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $926,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter valued at about $218,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Globalstar by 327.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,384 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. 17.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globalstar alerts:

GSAT stock opened at $1.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.67 and a beta of -0.01. Globalstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 82.11% and a negative return on equity of 24.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globalstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Globalstar from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc engages in the provision of mobile satellite services. It offers voice and data communications services to following markets: recreation and personal; government; public safety and disaster relief; oil and gas; maritime and fishing; natural resources, mining, and forestry; construction; utilities; and transportation.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.