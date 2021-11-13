Northern Trust Corp Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 11,596 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.11% of Denny’s worth $11,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DENN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 37,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 257,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,671,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,268,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Denny’s by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DENN shares. Truist Securities upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $19.13 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Denny’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.22.

Denny’s stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.27. Denny’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $949.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.69.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $103.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Donald C. Robinson sold 15,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $255,167.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

