Northern Trust Corp Has $11.63 Million Stock Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 238,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.10% of MarineMax worth $11,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,187,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $204,119,000 after buying an additional 23,033 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,873,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $91,300,000 after buying an additional 419,345 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,044 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,522,000 after buying an additional 162,127 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 593,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 155,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MarineMax by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 367,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $57.01 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

MarineMax Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.