Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 680,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,381 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.32% of Warrior Met Coal worth $11,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 76,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 93,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2,424.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Shares of HCC opened at $22.80 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.02 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.41. Warrior Met Coal had a negative net margin of 2.49% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.51%.

In other Warrior Met Coal news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $67,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $218,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HCC shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.29.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.