Northern Trust Corp Sells 2,346,765 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,346,765 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,080,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,652,000 after purchasing an additional 203,897 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 15,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 364,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,150,000 after buying an additional 43,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 346,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,281,000 after buying an additional 19,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $109.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.23 and a 12-month high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

