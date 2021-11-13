Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NWN opened at $46.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Northwest Natural’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

In related news, VP James R. Downing sold 1,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total transaction of $96,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,526,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,212,000 after acquiring an additional 31,622 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,688,000 after acquiring an additional 56,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,004,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,749,000 after buying an additional 204,820 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northwest Natural by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 70.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 473,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,861,000 after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

