Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Purchased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,127,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361,520 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.12% of Norwegian Cruise Line worth $121,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth about $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,188 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% in the second quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,174,000 after purchasing an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 692,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $19.16 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.36.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $153.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.35) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -8.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCLH shares. Citigroup started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

