NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.47 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) will announce sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for NOV’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.53 billion and the lowest is $1.45 billion. NOV reported sales of $1.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NOV will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.40 billion to $5.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NOV.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOV. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of NOV from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NOV stock opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.21. NOV has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $18.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in NOV by 1,032.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 370.8% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,095 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 387.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOV by 65.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 34,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,428 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV during the second quarter valued at $40,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

