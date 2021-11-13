Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.12% of Novanta worth $5,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Novanta during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Novanta by 14.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novanta during the first quarter valued at about $238,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $1,438,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,053 shares in the company, valued at $22,443,542.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 8,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.36, for a total value of $1,232,371.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,603,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $2,677,703 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NOVT opened at $164.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.44 and a beta of 0.99. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.01 and a 52-week high of $184.44.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.06 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novanta in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

Novanta Company Profile

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

