Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Holdings Boosted by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,815,920 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,415 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of Novartis worth $256,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 85.1% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 367,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after acquiring an additional 169,219 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,687,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,208,000 after acquiring an additional 12,864 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 14.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,024 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Novartis by 17.7% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter worth about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $82.49 on Friday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $81.01 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.41.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

