Novation Companies (NOVC) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Contrast

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS: NOVC) is one of 20 public companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Novation Companies to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Novation Companies alerts:

This table compares Novation Companies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novation Companies -9.67% N/A -41.05% Novation Companies Competitors 3.15% 9.35% 2.96%

62.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novation Companies and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Novation Companies $51.35 million -$9.17 million -1.00 Novation Companies Competitors $4.40 billion $119.70 million 6.48

Novation Companies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Novation Companies. Novation Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Novation Companies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A Novation Companies Competitors 120 528 629 20 2.42

As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 16.15%. Given Novation Companies’ peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Novation Companies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Novation Companies has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novation Companies’ peers have a beta of 1.13, indicating that their average stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Novation Companies peers beat Novation Companies on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Novation Companies Company Profile

Novation Cos., Inc. through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Novation Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novation Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.