Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 162,602 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) by 78.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 369,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,602 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Revolution Medicines worth $11,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,928,000 after acquiring an additional 987,056 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,854,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,871,000 after acquiring an additional 789,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,268,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,224,000 after acquiring an additional 418,302 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth $10,196,000. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC lifted its position in Revolution Medicines by 5.3% in the first quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 3,484,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,858,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Shares of RVMD opened at $32.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.32. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.78 and a fifty-two week high of $56.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.94.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 23.94% and a negative net margin of 355.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RVMD. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Revolution Medicines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Revolution Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $52.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolution Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.83.

Revolution Medicines Profile

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.