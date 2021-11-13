Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 28,398 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,398 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of PRA Group worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PRA Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of PRAA opened at $44.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.34. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.78 and a 52-week high of $48.13.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $263.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock worth $2,161,238. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

