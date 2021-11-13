Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 725,716 Shares of American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 313.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 957,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.40% of American Well worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMWL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in American Well in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in American Well by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMWL opened at $8.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. American Well Co. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total transaction of $125,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 107,000 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $957,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,206,591 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

AMWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on American Well from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

