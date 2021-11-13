Nuveen Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,536,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,682 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.49% of Antares Pharma worth $11,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,086,036 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,095,000 after acquiring an additional 252,674 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 707,716 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Antares Pharma by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 240,801 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 130.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 176,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRS opened at $3.62 on Friday. Antares Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $5.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.55 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 36.23%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Antares Pharma, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ATRS. Truist began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Antares Pharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

