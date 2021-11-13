Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 313.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 725,716 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of American Well worth $12,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Well by 149.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,669,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,957,000 after buying an additional 8,191,212 shares during the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of American Well by 130.7% in the first quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 12,653,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,170,047 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Well by 286.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,328,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397,807 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of American Well by 14.6% in the second quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,141,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,943,000 after purchasing an additional 273,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Well by 219.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,839 shares in the last quarter. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $51,544.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 18,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $192,530.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 418,247 shares of company stock worth $4,206,591. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWL shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Well from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.36.

Shares of AMWL stock opened at $8.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.28. American Well Co. has a 12-month low of $7.60 and a 12-month high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Well Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

