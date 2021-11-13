Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 113,284 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of Sorrento Therapeutics worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 81,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics stock opened at $6.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 2.20. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, Director Kim Janda sold 42,357 shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $339,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Sorrento Therapeutics from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

