Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.22 Million Stock Holdings in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 104.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 899,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 458,865 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.97% of Noodles & Company worth $11,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 303.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 21,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,534,000 after purchasing an additional 51,539 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,121 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 16,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 526.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NDLS. Stephens began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Benchmark began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Shares of NDLS stock opened at $11.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $538.02 million, a P/E ratio of 131.00 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.89 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 50,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $652,771.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

