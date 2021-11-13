Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.26 Million Stock Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 230,112 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 132,882 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $11,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 140,954 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after buying an additional 16,495 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 353,809 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,343,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $401,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $54,000. 56.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.53.

NYSE:MMP opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $48.48. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $38.51 and a 1-year high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $639.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.14 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.78% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $1.038 per share. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

