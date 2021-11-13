Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.43 Million Position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 191,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,914 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of AMERISAFE worth $11,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in AMERISAFE by 648.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 2,935.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their target price on AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $56.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.39. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.35. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.79%.

In related news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.44 per share, with a total value of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.