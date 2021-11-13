Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $11.47 Million Stock Position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 403,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,315 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.09% of Premier Financial worth $11,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFC. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 26.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier Financial by 24.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,591,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier Financial by 45.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after purchasing an additional 82,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PFC shares. Raymond James lowered Premier Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:PFC opened at $32.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. Premier Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $19.91 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.39.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 40.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Premier Financial Corp. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Premier Financial’s payout ratio is 31.82%.

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

